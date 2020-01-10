Newport woman whose husband allegedly killed her filed for divorce last month

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A month before Frederick Allen allegedly killed his wife in their Newport home, she filed for divorce and then dismissed the request a week later, according to court documents.

Anielka and Frederick Allen had agreed to split all house-related bills and said that neither spouse would owe child support or alimony. They also agreed that Frederick Allen would keep the couple’s house at 16 North St., where police say Anielka Allen, 37, was killed Thursday.

In the wake of Maine’s first homicide of the year, which police have classified as a domestic violence homicide, the divorce paperwork filed in Newport District Court also listed a different address for Frederick Allen as recently as Dec. 20 — at a property about two miles away from the couple’s North Street home where police said the Allens had lived since 2012.

On Friday morning, investigators continued to work at the North Street home. Frederick Allen, 40, is due to appear in court later in the day.

The first court filing in the divorce case was made Dec. 8, when the couple filed an agreement showing how they would divide up their property.

The next day, on Dec. 9, Anielka Allen filed a “complaint for divorce” that lists her as the plaintiff and Frederick Allen as the defendant.

Married since 2000, the couple had two teenage children, and the divorce filing lists Frederick Allen as disabled.

On Dec. 10, Anielka Allen filed a handwritten request for an expedited hearing in her case, saying she now disagreed with the couple’s original agreement “due to Frederick Allen Jr. taking the kids while I was at work. I do not know where my kids are and unable to speak or see them.”

The same day, Frederick Allen filed a change-of-address form for himself in district court, with his new address in Newport located about two miles away from the couple’s home.

On Dec. 16, Anielka Allen dismissed the divorce filing with another handwritten, signed letter.

“I, Anielka Allen would like to dismiss the pending divorce matter due to an agreement to attend marriage counseling to work marriage out,” she said.

On Dec. 20, the court ordered them to attend a case management conference. Frederick Allen’s address had not changed since the Dec. 10 change-of-address filing.

Crystal Bracero, who works at a local hardware store, said she had seen Frederick Allen come into the store 15 or 16 times, always by himself.

“He seemed like a pretty normal guy,” she said. “I wouldn’t have known he was married.”