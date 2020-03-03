Hartland man indicted for allegedly shooting at 10 cops in 2-county chase

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 3, 2020 5:58 pm

The Hartland man who allegedly shot and wounded a police officer during a multi-town, two-county chase three days before Christmas was indicted Monday on multiple counts by the Somerset County grand jury.

Richard Murray-Burns, 29, is charged with 13 counts of aggravated attempted murder of 10 police officers, including Waterville police officer Timothy Hinton, who was shot in both arms. The 13 counts account for the defendant allegedly shooting at some officers more than once.

Murray-Burns also was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of robbery, reckless conduct with a firearm, failure to stop for an officer and theft by unauthorized taking.

He is scheduled to be arraigned and enter “not guilty” pleas March 19 in Somerset County Superior Court.

Murray-Burns has been held since his arrest Dec. 22 at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison unable to post $1 million cash bail.

The incident that led to the charges began when the Waterville Walmart reported a suspected shoplifting to police. After Hinton stopped a car on Route 201 driven by the alleged thief, Murray-Burns allegedly shot the officer in both arms and drove away.

Hinton and other police officers pursued him. The chase ended on Route 2 in Canaan, when eight officers shot at Murray-Burns.

Murray-Burns was hospitalized for gunshot wounds at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for more than a week. He was released and arrested on Jan. 1.

Hinton was treated at the Thayer campus of MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville. He was released later the day of the shooting.

If convicted of the most serious crimes of aggravated attempted murder, Murray-Burns faces up to life in prison. The penalties for the other crimes range from six months to 10 years of incarceration if he is found guilty of the lesser crimes.