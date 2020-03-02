National Politics
March 02, 2020
Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden at rally

Robert Franklin | AP
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to audience members during his speech to supporters in South Bend, Ind., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Buttigieg, who rose from being the Indiana mayor to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, ended his campaign on Sunday.
Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON D.C.— Pete Buttigieg is endorsing his former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president.

Two people familiar with Buttigieg’s decision say the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor will appear with Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday night, a day after he dropped his own White House bid. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Buttigieg is the second 2020 candidate to exit the race and put his backing behind Biden. Earlier Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar decided to end her campaign, and she plans to appear with Biden at the rally, as well.

The moves reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who remains the front-runner in the race as Super Tuesday looms.

 

