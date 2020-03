Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• February 29, 2020 2:47 pm

Updated: February 29, 2020 5:09 pm

The Greenville High School girls basketball team received a game-high 23 points from Halle Pelletier and outscored Southern Aroostook 9-2 over the final 2:30 to earn its first Class D state championship since 1978 with a 42-38 win over defending two-time champ Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook at the Augusta Civic Center Saturday afternoon.

Greenville wound up 20-2 while Southern Aroostook finished at 21-1.