Aroostook League Senior All-Star Basketball Games set for March 4

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 26, 2020 10:28 am

The annual Aroostook League Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held Wednesday, March 4, at Caribou High School, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game at 7.

Monica Bearden and Dwight Hunter will coach the girls all-stars, while Phil Faulkner and Bill McAvoy will coach the boys teams.

Students from the Maine Dance Academy will perform at halftime of each game.

Admission is $3 for elementary, middle school and high school students and $5 for adults.

All those involved in the organization of the all-star games — referees, coaches, ticket takers, ticket sellers, announcer, the Maine Dance Academy, time keepers and scorekeepers — are volunteering their time to support the Aroostook League scholarship program.

Proceeds from the games fund the Aroostook League’s scholarship program, which awarded 10 $400 scholarships at the 2019 Aroostook League Scholar/Athlete banquet.

The 2020 Aroostook League Scholar/Athlete banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Caribou Vocational/Technical Center.

This year’s scholarship winners will be chosen by drawing and scholarships will be awarded at the beginning of the winners’ second semester of their first year of college.

Russell Currier, a member of the United States Biathlon Team, will be the guest speaker.