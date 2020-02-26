Brewer man charged with arson in Christmas morning fire

Charles Eichacker | BDN Charles Eichacker | BDN

• February 26, 2020 10:54 am

A Brewer man was arrested Tuesday and charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a house in Brewer on Christmas morning.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office arrested Julio Orsini, 30, and he was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Orsini allegedly set fire to a home at 20 Maple St., causing significant damage to the duplex. Orsini also lives on Maple Street, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The fire started in the entryway of the building just after 12 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the back section of the two-story home. The front section of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The arson charge against Orsini is classified as a Class A crime, which is punishable by 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.