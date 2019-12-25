Brewer home badly damaged in Christmas morning fire

A Brewer home was badly damaged by fire early Christmas morning, but no one was injured in the blaze, authorities said.

The fire destroyed the back section of the two-story white home on Maple Street, Brewer fire Capt. Chris Dore said Wednesday. The front section of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused the fire, which was reported at 1:21 a.m.

Dore said the downstairs of the building was occupied, but he did not know who was living there or where they are staying now. The second floor appeared to be vacant.

Later in the morning, yellow caution tape was still hung around the home. The back section of the building was heavily burnt, and two children’s bikes and wooden kitchen chairs were lying outside.