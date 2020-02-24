Southern Aroostook senior earns 3rd Class D North tourney MVP award

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Staff Photo/Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 24, 2020 12:59 am

Southern Aroostook High School senior guard-forward Makaelyn Porter, who helped lead her two-time defending Class D state champion Warriors to a third consecutive Class D North title, has won the Bangor Daily News’ Owen O. Osborne Award for the third straight year.

Hermon senior guard Paige Plissey is the B winner, junior guard Maci Beals of Central Aroostook in Mars Hills is the Class C recipient and Hampden Academy senior forward Alydia Brillant os the Class A selection.

All of their teams won regional titles.

Porter is joined on the Class D all-tourney team by Southern Aroostook teammates Kacy Daggett, a junior center, and freshman guard Maddie Russell, along with Deer Isle-Stonington junior guard Kaylee Morey and Katahdin of Stacyville junior guard Danielle Libby.

Morey was an all-tourney pick last year.

Plissey is joined on the Class B team by Hermon senior forward Grace Page and Hawks sophomore guard Maddie Lebel along with Waterville senior forward Maddy Martin and Presque Isle senior forward Libby Moreau.

Beals is accompanied on the Class C all-tourney team by teammate Breann Bradbury, a senior forward, Stearns of Millinocket senior guard Katherine Alley, Dexter junior guard Peyton Grant and Calais senior guard Lauren Cook.

Grant and Cook are three-time all-tourney picks.

Brillant and teammate Amelia McLaughlin, a senior guard, are accompanied on the Class A team by Gardiner freshmam center Lizzy Gruber and junior forward Bailey Poore and Skowhegan sophomore guard Jaycie Christopher.

Brillant was one of the primary architects behind Hampden’s third straight Class A North title run. She scored 15 points in the championship game victory over Gardiner, anchored the stellar defensive showing and grabbed clutch rebounds.

McLaughlin, another top-quality defender, averaged eight points and was a first-rate floor general. Gruber, a freshman 6-3 center, made a dramatic impact with 33 points and 36 rebounds in her first two games.

Poore had a terrific game against the Broncos with 25 points and 10 rebounds and averaged double digits in the tourney. Christopher lit up the Augusta Civic Center with 49 points in two games. She grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss to Gardiner.

Plissey, who is 5-7, turned in an impressive all-around performance in guiding the Hawks to their first regional title since 1994. She provided six points and seven rebounds in the championship game win over Waterville but, more importantly, held Waterville leading scorer Garling to just one point. The dependable floor genera also chased down an offensive rebound and passed to Charlotte Caron for a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in their quarterfinal overtime win over John Bapst of Bangor.

Page was a force in the paint throughout the tournament, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game to go with 7.3 points. She was an effective defender as was Lebel, whose length and long arms created issues for shooters. She averaged nine points in their semifinal and title games.

Martin provided 25 points and 15 rebounds in Waterville’s first two tournament games. She scored inside and outside, rebounded and was an important cog in the pressure defense that forced 27 turnovers against Hermon.

Moreau scored a game-high 15 points in Presque Isle’s semifinal loss to Waterville and was a strong defender and rebounder.

The 5-foot-10 Porter, an outstanding all-around player and leader, averaged 15 points in Southern Aroostook’s three tournament wins. She netted a game-high 20 points with five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the title game win over Deer Isle-Stonington.

Daggett dominated the paint, averaging 12 rebounds, 9.7 points and nearly four blocked shots per game. Russell’s 16 points per game led the Warriors.

Morey was a reliable point guard who attacked the basket and averaged over eight points per game. Libby tallied 14 points per game and grabbed nine rebounds in a win over Washburn.

The 5-5 Beals was the catalyst behind No. 6 Central Aroostook’s upset of No. 1 Stearns in the C North championship with a game-high 22 points including a 10-for-12 showing from the foul line. The heady point guard caused problems for opponents with her quickness. She averaged 14.7 points per game.

Bradbury registered 12 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots against Stearns and averaged 11.7 points and double-digit rebounds. Grant scored 36 points in her two tourney games and beat Narraguagus of Harrington with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Katherine Alley scored 21 points against Central Aroostook to post a 13.7 ppg average and was a solid defender. Sharpshooter Cook scored 17 points in Calais’ semifinal loss to Stearns after playing an important all-around role in the victory over defending regional champ Penobscot Valley of Howland.

Honorable mention — Class A: Savannah Weston, Lawrence of Fairfield; Megan Deans, Hampden Acad.; Jaycie Stevens, Gardiner; Class B: Jayda Murray, Waterville; Sadie Garling, Waterville; Meg Tracy, Hermon; Class C: Alisyn Alley Stearns; Annalys Robinson Stearnbs; Libby Grass, Central Aroostook; Class D: Rylee Eaton, Deer Isle-Stonington; and Ryleigh Andrews, Shead of Eastport.