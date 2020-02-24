I-95 southbound re-opens after serious crash in Orono

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 24, 2020 3:47 pm

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Orono for more than an hour Monday afternoon after a serious crash happened there, police said.

Little information was immediately available about the crash, which the Maine State Police reported on Facebook around 1:45 p.m. It happened between the I-95 exits onto Stillwater Avenue and Kelley Road, roughly a mile north of Kelley Road.

After the crash, southbound drivers were detoured off the interstate at Stillwater Avenue to allow for a LifeFlight helicopter to land on the highway, although it was not immediately clear whether someone was transported by the rescue service. The road re-opened around 3:10 p.m.

This story will be updated.