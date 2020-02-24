I-95 southbound closed in Orono after serious crash

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• February 24, 2020 2:19 pm

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Orono were closed early Monday afternoon after a serious crash was reported there, police said.

Little information was immediately available about the crash, which the Maine State Police reported on Facebook around 1:45 p.m. The interstate was closed at mile marker 191 to allow for a LifeFlight helicopter to land on the highway, although it was not immediately clear whether someone was transported by the rescue service.

I-95 exits onto Kelley Road at mile marker 191. Southbound drivers were detoured off the interstate at the Stillwater Avenue exit.

This story will be updated.