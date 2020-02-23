Wiscasset man dies in Moosehead Lake snowmobile crash

Maine Department of Inland Fishe | BDN Maine Department of Inland Fishe | BDN

• February 23, 2020 10:45 pm

A Wiscasset man died on Sunday evening in Maine’s seventh fatal snowmobile crash of the season after hitting a pressure ridge on Moosehead Lake, the Maine Warden Service said.

Gregory Lemar, 59, was traveling toward Rockwood from Greenville just after 5 p.m. with his wife following on another snowmobile when he hit a ridge southeast of Hogback Island “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release from Cpl. John MacDonald, the spokesman for the Maine Warden Service. Lemar, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash roughly 5 miles from Rockwood Village.

It was the state’s seventh fatal snowmobile crash of the season after two separate fatal crashes on Friday alone near Rangeley and Baxter State Park.