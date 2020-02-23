Piscataquis
February 24, 2020
Piscataquis

Wiscasset man dies in Moosehead Lake snowmobile crash

Maine Department of Inland Fishe | BDN
This photo from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife shows the snowmobile that was operated by Gregory Lamar, 59, of Wiscasset, who was killed on Sunday after hitting a pressure ridge on Moosehead Lake.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

A Wiscasset man died on Sunday evening in Maine’s seventh fatal snowmobile crash of the season after hitting a pressure ridge on Moosehead Lake, the Maine Warden Service said.

Gregory Lemar, 59, was traveling toward Rockwood from Greenville just after 5 p.m. with his wife following on another snowmobile when he hit a ridge southeast of Hogback Island “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release from Cpl. John MacDonald, the spokesman for the Maine Warden Service. Lemar, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash roughly 5 miles from Rockwood Village.

It was the state’s seventh fatal snowmobile crash of the season after two separate fatal crashes on Friday alone near Rangeley and Baxter State Park.

