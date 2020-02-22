UMaine men’s hockey team skates to scoreless tie against Vermont

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• February 22, 2020 9:23 pm

It wasn’t the result the University of Maine men’s hockey team wanted.

But the Black Bears survived a pair of five-minute major penalties on sophomore defenseman Simon Butala and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped a Derek Lodermeier breakaway with seven minutes remaining on Saturday night to salvage a 0-0 Hockey East overtime tie with Vermont at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Swayman finished with 30 saves in posting the second shutout in his last three starts and Stefanos Lekkas made 33 stops for the Catamounts.

UMaine is now 17-11-4 overall and 11-8-3 in Hockey East, while last-place Vermont is 3-22-6 and 0-17-4.