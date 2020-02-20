Man who threatened to bring AR-15 to Maine Walmart pleads guilty

Courtesy of Knox County Jail Courtesy of Knox County Jail

• February 20, 2020 3:29 pm

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Connecticut man who threatened to bring an AR-15 to a Walmart pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge Thursday.

Jeremy Rogers, 25, of Norwalk, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Portland. Rogers was initially charged in state court, but the case was moved to federal court in December.

Rogers faces up to 10 years in prison for the charges as well as a maximum fine of $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

In August, authorities were tipped off by a New York woman who received a video from Rogers through Facebook messenger, in which he was allegedly wearing a ski mask and holding an AR-15.

In the video, he allegedly said, “F—- it, I’m going to Walmart.”

After receiving the tip Aug. 21, New York authorities reached out to police in Maine, where it was believed that Rogers was living at the time.

Since Rogers was thought to be in Rockport, the closest Walmart — located in Thomaston — was evacuated.

With the assistance of the FBI, officers eventually located Rogers at a residence on Mount Pleasant Street in Rockport. Rogers was then taken into custody.

A search of the residence found two black powder handguns, a 9 mm Glock handgun, one shotgun, the AR-15 and corresponding ammunition.

Rogers had been barred from possessing firearms because he is a felon. In October 2016, he was convicted in Connecticut on firearms and child endangerment charges — both felonies.

Rogers has been jailed since his arrest Aug. 22.