Man who threatened Maine Walmart may face federal charges

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The Connecticut man who threatened to bring an AR-15 to a Walmart last month may face federal prosecution.

Jeremy Hugh Rogers, 25, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was scheduled to appear in Knox County Court last week, but the hearing was postponed after his court-appointed lawyer withdrew from the case.

The attorney, David Paris, said “there appears to be a high probability that the defendant will be charged under federal law,” according to a motion he filed last week. Paris does not practice federal law. He told the Bangor Daily News on Monday that based on the information he had, he felt the charge would be prosecuted federally.

Rogers faces terrorism and weapons charges stemming from an alleged threat he made in late August.

As of Monday, the case remained in the Knox County Court. It is not yet known if or when federal charges will be brought against Rogers. A message left for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland was not immediately returned Monday.

Authorities were tipped off by a New York woman who received a video from Rogers through Facebook messenger, in which he was allegedly wearing a ski mask and holding an AR-15.

In the video, he allegedly said, “F—- it, I’m going to Walmart.”

After receiving the tip on Aug. 21, New York authorities reached out to police in Maine, where it was believed that Rogers was living at the time.

Since Rogers was thought to be in Rockport, the closest Walmart — located in Thomaston — was evacuated.

With the assistance of the FBI, officers eventually located Rogers at a residence on Mount Pleasant Street in Rockport. Rogers was then taken into custody.

A search of the residence found two black powder handguns, a 9mm Glock handgun, one shotgun, the AR-15 and corresponding ammunition.

Rogers had been barred from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon. In October 2016, he was convicted in Connecticut on firearms and child endangerment charges — both felonies.

Rogers has been held at the Knox County Jail since his arrest on Aug. 22. His bail is set at $50,000.