Southern Aroostook, Deer Isle-Stonington girls seek semifinal wins in Class D North

Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 19, 2020 8:23 pm

Two-time defending state champion Southern Aroostook, the top seed in the Class D North girls basketball tournament, and No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington took different routes to the semifinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Southern Aroostook, 19-0, cruised to a 77-22 victory over Ashland while the Mariners had to rally from a six-point deficit in the final five minutes to edge Schenck of East Millinocket 43-40.

Deer Isle-Stonington, 17-2, faces No. 3 Katahdin of Stacyville, 14-5, in Thursday’s 2 p.m. semifinal with Southern Aroostook, 19-0, taking on No. 4 Shead of Eastport 13-6, in the 3:30 semi.

Deer Isle-Stonington’s Rylee Eaton, who missed the tournament last season due to a minor surgical procedure, rallied her team past Schenck with six points in the final 3:38.

Eaton scored a game-high 15 points and hauled down nine rebounds. Forward Katie Hutchinson added eight points and five assists. The Mariners also have a top-notch point guard in junior Kaylee Morey.

Katahdin turned in an impressive performance in its 32-12 victory over Washburn.

Danielle Libby’s 12 points and nine rebounds, Maizy Cullen’s 10 points and Lily Cullen’s eight rebounds paced the Cougars.

Deer Isle-Stonington and Katahdin did not meet during the regular season.

Southern Aroostook and Shead met twice during the regular season with the Warriors posting a 46-37 victory in Eastport on Dec. 21 and then earning a 67-30 triumph in Dyer Brook on Jan. 17.

Freshman Maddie Russell’s game-high 20 points paced Southern Aroostook against Ashland with two-time Class D North tTournament Most Valuable Player Makaelyn Porter added 15 points, Emma Nadeau scoring 12 and Kacey Daggett controlling the boards while chipping in with eight points.

Ryleigh Andrews’ 11 points and six rebounds led Shead past Wisdom of St. Agatha 39-34 and Cassidee Lawrence scored four of her eight points to break a 34-34 tie. Kiesha Lawrence had seven points, 11 rebounds and three assists.