Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 18, 2020 5:10 pm

The fifth-seeded Yarmouth girls basketball team upset first-seeded Freeport 50-40 to advance to the Class B regional final.

Yarmouth will play the winner of No. 3 Wells and No. 7 Maranacook on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Freeport ends their 2020 season with a 15-5. Yarmouth advances with a 12-8 record.