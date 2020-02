Batistaya | Creative Commons Batistaya | Creative Commons

• February 18, 2020 5:16 pm

The eleventh-seeded Traip Academy girls basketball team continues its under-dog run after defeating No. 3 North Yarmouth 48-27 to advance to the Class C South semifinals.

Traip will play the winner of No. 2 Boothbay Region and No. 7 Sacopee Valley at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy falls to 16-4, and Traip Academy will improve to 10-10.