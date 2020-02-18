Mount Desert Island boys win third straight B swimming state crown

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• February 18, 2020 8:33 pm

Mount Desert Island did not win a single event during Tuesday’s Class B boys swimming and diving state championship meet.

Instead, the Trojans turned in several top-three finishes and spread out their scoring across many events to claim the title at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor scored 335 points to easily outdistance runner-up Cape Elizabeth (286) to win the program’s third consecutive Class B title. It was the ninth championship overall for the MDI boys.

Greely of Cumberland Center finished third with 230 points, followed by Ellsworth (195), Belfast (165), Morse of Bath (154), Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (148), Camden Hills of Rockport (143), Yarmouth (105) and Old Town (104).

Junior Sam Mitchell was among the catalysts for the Trojans. He finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the diving. He swam on MDI’s runner-up squad in the 200 free relay along with freshman Brendan Graves, junior Jonathan Genrich and senior Amos Price.

Mitchell also joined junior Ponce Saltysiak, Graves and junior Tyler Willis on the Trojans’ third-place entry in the 200 medley relay.

Price picked up a third in the 200 free and a fourth in the 100 butterfly, and swam on MDI’s 400 free relay unit along with sophomore Julian Walls, junior Cody Parker and Willis.

Parker posted fourth-place efforts in the 200 free and 500 free, Willis claimed third in the 100 butterfly and Graves wound up third in the 100 breaststroke. Saltysiak contributed a fifth in the 100 breaststroke and a sixth in the 200 IM.

Individual winners from the North region included Sean Hill of Ellsworth in the 100 free (47.98) and Hayden O’Connell of John Bapst High School in Bangor, who captured the diving crown with 288.60 points.

Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan McKenney stood atop the podium three times, winning the 200 free (1:43.72) and the 500 free (4:42.12), and teaming with Rishi Yadav, Ethan Smith and Sam Whitney to win the 200 medley relay in 1:42.21.

McKenney joined Smith, Whitney and Yadav to grab second in the 400 free relay. That event was won by Ellsworth, which posted a time of 3:23.94 with the team of Henry Scheff, Lucas Fendl, Nick Partridge and Sean Hill.

Other event champions were Evan Willertz, Morse in the 200 individual medley (1:59.27) and Ethan Smith of Cape Elizabeth in the 50 free (22.56).

Lincoln Academy took the gold medal in the 200 free relay, posting a 1:33.98 behind the squad of Zak Bhe, Andrew Nery, Sam Richards and Braxton Farrin.