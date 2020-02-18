Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour, including Bangor concert

Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

• February 18, 2020 10:10 am

One year after postponing his June 2019 concert in Bangor to June 2020, Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday that he is canceling that rescheduled show, alongside his entire 2020 tour, due to his ongoing health issues.

Waterfront Concerts announced Monday night that Osbourne’s Saturday, June 13 concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion with guest Marilyn Manson has been canceled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase, and all credit card purchases will be refunded automatically.

Osbourne revealed last month that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and said in a press release that he will be heading to Switzerland in April for two months of treatment.

Osbourne, 71, canceled a slew of European tour dates over the winter of 2019 after he was hospitalized with a severe case of influenza, including a brief stint in intensive care. Osbourne also canceled a number of 2018 tour dates after a staph infection in his thumb required hospitalization. In March 2019 he fell at his Los Angeles home and re-injured old injuries and required surgery.