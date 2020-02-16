Sebago woman missing

Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

• February 16, 2020 12:03 pm

A Sebago woman who failed to meet up with a friend in New Hampshire has been reported missing.

Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen about midnight Friday at Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, where she works as a bartender and waitress, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. McCarthy planned to meet a friend in Conway, New Hampshire, but she never arrived.

McCarthy spoke with her family and friends shortly after leaving work, but “she sounded very disoriented and claimed she did not know where she was,” according to the sheriff’s office.

McCarthy was last seen driving a dark gray 2010 Subaru Forester with a Maine license plate that reads 9696WK.

She is white, 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.