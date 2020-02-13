Tourney Time
February 13, 2020
Here’s how you can get photos from the 2020 high school basketball tournament

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Greely High School's Zachary Brown weaves through the lane to take a shot in the boys' Class A South regional finals basketball game in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena in 2019.
Bangor Daily News

Are you ready for the 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament?

To commemorate a game from this year’s tourney, visit the BDN’s Smugmug page, where you can purchase snapshots of heroic teen athletes in action as published in the paper and online.

We’ll be updating our page all week long, so come back often for new photos as they’re uploaded. Our photographers do amazing work at this event, and prints of our photos make great gifts for friends and family of these young stars (or for anyone who likes gorgeous stills).

We offer hi-res digital downloads, commemorative keepsakes and high-quality prints on canvas or in a frame, if that’s how you roll.

If you cannot find a photo you want, call us during business hours at 207-990-8000. We’ll be happy to help.

