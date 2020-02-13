Augusta
February 13, 2020
Augusta Latest News | Tourney Time | Bangor Metro | Elizabeth Warren | Today's Paper
Augusta

Mainer accused of driving lawnmower while drunk

Courtesy of the Augusta Police Department
Courtesy of the Augusta Police Department
An Augusta man was charged with operating under the influence while riding a lawnmower on a public road Monday.
The Associated Press

Augusta man fired up his lawnmower and went for a ride — in the dead of winter — leading to a drunken driving arrest, police said.

The Augusta Police Department posted a photo on Monday of two police cruisers pulling over a small riding lawnmower.

Edson Moody, 44, was issued a summons and his tractor was towed away, said Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully.

Police said people are occasionally arrested for operating under the influence on a lawnmower on a public road in the summer. But it’s rare to find someone on a riding lawnmower in the winter.

It’s unclear where Moody was headed during winter conditions. A phone number for Moody couldn’t be located.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like