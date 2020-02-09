Belfast’s depth the difference at B North wrestling championships

Pixabay stock image | BDN Pixabay stock image | BDN

• February 9, 2020 6:01 am

The Belfast Lions had the necessary depth Saturday to capture the Class B North wrestling championship at Caribou High School.

Coach Rick Kelley’s club, which a week ago won its first Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B title since 2009, crowned two individual champions and qualified a meet-best 10 wrestlers for next Saturday’s state championship meet at Fryeburg Academy.

Belfast won two of its four championship-round matches after going 5-1 in consolation finals to total 174.5 points.

Dexter, the reigning Penobscot Valley Conference champion, scored 156 points to edge Mattanawcook Academy/Lee Academy by six points for second place, with each of those schools accounting for four individual weight-class winners.

Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft was fourth with 131 points, with Bucksport (64.5) rounding out the top five.

Other schools in the field were Piscataquis of Guilford (56), Ellsworth (53), Caribou (44), Fort Kent (40), Penobscot Valley of Howland (31), John Bapst of Bangor (26), Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (25), Washington Academy of East Machias (24), Old Town (22), Calais (15), Woodland (2) and Sumner of East Sullivan (no score).

Belfast used a mix of veterans and underclassmen to fuel its championship effort. Freshman Gavynn Young (113 pounds) and junior Cameron Watts (220) won their weight classes, with Watts winning a regional title for the second straight year.

Senior Brian White at 182 pounds and junior Nathaniel Porter at 195 each placed second while senior Ben Watts (285), sophomores Connor Fournier (106) and Jonah Lovejoy (145) and freshmen Michael Ham (138) and Gabriel Kelley (152) added thirds and junior Elijah Charbonnier finished fourth at 170.

Dexter’s effort featured strength at the middle weights with Justin Wing (145), Nathaniel Schobel (152) and Gage Stone (160) all winning individual titles along with Gus Irwin at 195. The Tigers’ Eric Bennett finished second at 220 while Ethan Milliken (106), Zac Spizuoco (126) and Logan Perkins (182) each placed fourth.

Mattanawcook’s Jackson Sutherland remained undefeated while winning the 138-pound crown, and was joined as an individual champion for the Lynx by Deegan Tidswell (106), Clyde Carr (120) and Alex Munson (170). Kaleb Toby (126) and Isaac Hainer (145) each finished second for MA and Travis Mushero (132) earned a third.

Foxcroft was led by 182-pound champion Lucas Ames, with Khrystofer Downing (138) and Alex Atkinson (152) earning seconds. Rico Ayala (126) and Sam Robinson (160) each placed third for the defending regional champions, which also got fourths from Joseph Keenan (113), Skylar Gibbs (120), Austin Jackson (132) and Austin Gill (145).

Other Class B North individual champions were Matt Reid of Ellsworth at 126 pounds, Landon St. Peter of John Bapst at 132 and Joseph Tuulima of Penobscot Valley at 285.