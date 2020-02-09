Millinocket town councilor enters race to unseat Susan Collins

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• February 9, 2020 9:55 am

A new candidate has entered the race for the U.S. Senate seat in Maine.

Millinocket Town Councilor Steven Golieb announced his bid Saturday, running as an independent. Golieb is currently an adjunct professor in environmental studies at Unity College, and is “involved in real estate,” according to a press release. He was appointed to the Maine Climate Council by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in 2019.

Golieb is entering the race to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. He is also challenging four Democrats who are vying for the seat. It is expected to be one of the most expensive political races in Maine history.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.