• February 9, 2020 11:19 am

This story will be updated.

Three people died and another two were injured in a Sunday morning crash in Clinton.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. on Hinckley Road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

It was a single-vehicle crash. Few details are being released but police are on scene.

McCausland said the Maine State Police are working with Clinton police in the investigation.