Man wanted in Caribou shooting arrested in Pennsylvania

A man suspected in an early morning shooting in Caribou last month has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
Adrian Covington, 39, faces charges of aggravated murder after he allegedly shot a man on River Road in Caribou on Jan. 11. The shooting left the victim, who has not been identified, with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Covington was arrested Sunday morning in Pennsylvania, according to the Caribou Police Department.
Covington allegedly gave officers a false name, and Lansford police charged him with providing a false name, Caribou police said Sunday morning. Lansford is northwest of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
He will be extradited back to Maine.
Comments