Man wanted in Caribou shooting arrested in Pennsylvania

• February 9, 2020 10:11 am

A man suspected in an early morning shooting in Caribou last month has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Adrian Covington, 39, faces charges of aggravated murder after he allegedly shot a man on River Road in Caribou on Jan. 11. The shooting left the victim, who has not been identified, with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Covington was arrested Sunday morning in Pennsylvania, according to the Caribou Police Department.

Covington allegedly gave officers a false name, and Lansford police charged him with providing a false name, Caribou police said Sunday morning. Lansford is northwest of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

He will be extradited back to Maine.