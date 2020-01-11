Caribou police search for man after early morning shooting

This story will be updated.

Caribou police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning and sent a man to the hospital.

Police report a man was shot on River Road in Caribou and is now being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for Adrian Covington, 39, in connection with the incident. He is described as a heavy set, Black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall. Covington could be driving a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe with a Maine veteran plate 6094A2, police said.

If anyone sees the vehicle or Covington, officers request that people do not approach him and call police at 207-493-3301 or 911.