February 08, 2020
Hermon wins 4th consecutive ‘B’ cheerleading state title

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Hermon Hawks, pictured winning the Class B North cheerleading title on Jan. 25, claimed their fourth straight state championship on Saturday.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Hermon High School annexed its fourth straight Class B cheerleading state championship on Saturday afternoon with a near-flawless exhibition at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Hawks tallied 87 points to edge rival Ellsworth by eight-tenths of a point.

Ten-time Class B South champ Medomak Valley of Waldboro finished third with 82.4 points followed by Leavitt of Turner (80.4), Presque Isle (76.5), Morse of Bath (75.7), Brewer (72.7), John Bapst of Bangor (69.6), Old Town (67.9), Gray-New Gloucester (67.8), Erskine Academy of South China (63.4) and Freeport (52.1).

This story will be updated

