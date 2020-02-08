High School Sports
February 09, 2020
High School Sports Latest News | Internet Outage | Bangor Metro | Snowstorm | Today's Paper
High School Sports

Central Aroostook captures 7th straight Class D cheerleading state title

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Central Aroostook holds up their trophy after placing first in the Class D cheer championships in Augusta on Saturday.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill claimed its seventh straight Class D state cheerleading championship on Saturday evening by edging Penobscot Valley High School of Howland at the Augusta Civic Center.

It was the 12th state title in 13 years for the Panthers, which scored 74.6 points. The Howlers tallied 72.1 points, while Bangor Christian (62.9), Woodland (52) and Penquis of Milo (51.6) rounded out the top five.

The other competitors were Lee Academy (47.5), Machias (47.5) and Wiscasset (41.6)

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like