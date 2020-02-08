Central Aroostook captures 7th straight Class D cheerleading state title

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 8, 2020 9:51 pm

Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill claimed its seventh straight Class D state cheerleading championship on Saturday evening by edging Penobscot Valley High School of Howland at the Augusta Civic Center.

It was the 12th state title in 13 years for the Panthers, which scored 74.6 points. The Howlers tallied 72.1 points, while Bangor Christian (62.9), Woodland (52) and Penquis of Milo (51.6) rounded out the top five.

The other competitors were Lee Academy (47.5), Machias (47.5) and Wiscasset (41.6)