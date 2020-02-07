Parts of Aroostook County hit with more than a foot of snow

David Marino Jr. | Star-Herald David Marino Jr. | Star-Herald

• February 7, 2020 6:13 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook County was hit with more than a foot of snow on Thursday and Friday causing school cancellations, business closures and uneasy conditions on County roads.

Timothy Duda, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Caribou, said about a foot of snow had fallen across central (Presque Isle/Caribou) and northern Aroostook County (Fort Kent/Stockholm-area). The center had not received reports from Houlton or the rest of southern Aroostook County, where conditions were far less severe.

Duda said the forecast for different sections of Aroostook County was similar: the heaviest snowfall will “diminish” around 8 or 9 p.m. Snow will not be nearly as severe on Saturday, with only isolated snow showers in The County. The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

“The bulk of the storm will be over by later this evening,” Duda said.

He said the most significant hazard for residents to keep aware of is increased winds in the Aroostook County area beginning Friday evening. He recommended motorists to keep off the roads unless they need to travel.

“That’s certainly going to be a hazard tonight right into early tomorrow morning,” Duda said.

He said that while Bangor reported about 0.3 inches of ice accumulation, Aroostook County had not been hit as severely with ice.

While some shops in the Presque Isle-area remained open, others closed their doors because of the storm. Traffic was sparse even before the heaviest snow hit the communities late in the afternoon.

A dispatcher from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office who declined to give his name said Friday had been a “remarkably quiet” day across Aroostook County for car crashes, likely because residents were staying off the roads. He said the only incident he had heard about was a truck getting stuck in Westfield.

Sgt. Tyler Cote of the Presque Isle Police Department said that, as of 4 p.m., the department had not responded to any car accidents since the snow began on Thursday night.

Cote said the severe weather is likely causing low traffic rates. He said there was likely more potential for crashes as traffic increases tomorrow on snow covered roads.

An officer from the Fort Kent Police Department said they had not received reports of any crashes.

Internet and cable provider Spectrum said it had outages in the Presque Isle area they were attempting to remedy as of 4 p.m.

Several schools in the Presque Isle area canceled school yesterday in preparation for the storms on Friday.