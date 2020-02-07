Ice causes treacherous travel conditions throughout Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 7, 2020 7:22 am

Updated: February 7, 2020 7:23 am

Freezing rain on Friday morning is causing tricky travel conditions throughout the state as untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks are essentially skating rinks.

Most communities should get a 0.2 to 0.4 inch glaze of ice. With winds picking up and gusting 30 to 40 mph Friday night, that’s probably enough for some outages.

Expected ice accumulation today:

Expect slick travel, scattered power outages possible especially later this evening as winds pick up #WeatherWarn #WeatherAuthority @WGME pic.twitter.com/BDdXAkTzDE — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) February 7, 2020

The greatest risk for outages will be between 5 and 7 p.m.

Areas that receive freezing rain during the day will likely end with a period of snow during the evening. Only light accumulations are expected outside of western Maine. Even there, totals should fall under a half foot.

Skies will clear Friday night, which will set the stage for a sunny Saturday. Highs will stay in the 20s and wind chills will be colder.

Sunday looks nice as well, followed by three fast moving weak storms that should bring some snow and rain. The first will be Monday morning. The second will be Tuesday night. The third will be Thursday.