Monday, February 10, 2020: Time to recognize tribal sovereignty, Mitt Romney’s courage, kudos to Susan Collins

• February 7, 2020 4:16 pm

Time to recognize tribal sovereignty

In this bicentennial year, Maine has an historic opportunity to right persistent wrongs that have afflicted tribal-state relations for years. L.D. 2094, the Judiciary Committee’s bill to amend the 1980 Maine Implementing Act, is scheduled to have its public hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 in Augusta.

This bill exists thanks to the efforts of the legislative task force and the tribal attorneys, who labored for six months to educate legislators and interested parties about the body of established federal Indian law that properly governs the trust relationship between the United States and federally recognized tribes. (In 1980 when the Settlement Acts were signed, three of the four Maine Wabanaki tribes were already federally recognized. Recognition of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs followed in 1991.)

Back in 1980, the state of Maine imposed many limitations on tribal jurisdiction, undercutting inherent tribal sovereignty and favoring the state — in direct contravention of established law!

Maine can now catch up with the rest of the country, by acknowledging tribal sovereignty and restoring the rights and jurisdictions that will permit the tribes to determine their own socioeconomic destinies. Tribes need and have the right to control what happens on their land. The state of Maine must cease making decisions that are not its to make.

The good news is that neighboring communities stand to share in this elevated prosperity, so please support this bill with all your heart.

Diane Oltarzewski

Belfast

Mitt Romney’s courage

Sen. Mitt Romney demonstrated moral courage and integrity in the face of great pressure with his vote to convict President Trump. He, like John McCain before him, showed us that acting with integrity is hard, particularly when the lure and fist of power is against you.

In voting to convict the president, Romney recognized that he and his family members could be vilified and the recipients of hate mail, internet trolling, and more, as well as slurs from the president. The reaction shows how broken discourse in this country has become with leadership that encourages threatening speech.

Still, Romney’s thoughtful courage makes me hope that there are other people of good character and moral strength like him who may eventually step up to join him in our great deliberative body, people who will be able to heal the divides that are currently tearing us apart. Perhaps then we can truly make America great, understanding that policy disagreements can be used to hone solutions to our most difficult problems but should not be used to create warring camps.

Genuine respect for the views of others may allow legislators to focus on the good of the country rather than the preservation of power. In these bleak times, Romney offers hope that we can find our way to putting country first.

Adrienne Volenik

Penobscot

Kudos to Susan Collins

Count me as one who wants to thank Sen. Susan Collins for her courageous vote to acquit President Trump on the articles of impeachment.

Others on the left will throw bouquets at Sen. Mitt Romney for his “moral” vote to convict Trump. For what – for using the opportunity of a partisan, sham impeachment to wreak revenge upon a man he finds loathsome? It is laughable that the liberal media, who until now have excoriated Romney, find his vote to be a profile in courage.

Real courage has been exhibited by Collins, who in her classic deliberative style called for more witnesses (which I disagreed with), but also found Trump’s actions, while improper, did not rise to the level of removal from office.

The partisans on the left who are still in a frenzy over Collins’ Kavanaugh vote (also courageous) may not realize that the senator broke from her party to acquit President Bill Clinton during his impeachment.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jerry Nadler is already pursuing yet another investigation by calling for the subpoena of John Bolton. We can only hope that cooler, bipartisan leaders in Congress such as Collins will ensure the continuation of a proper government which our founders designed.

Doc Wallace

Rockport