Internet and power outages reported across Maine after freezing rain

• February 7, 2020 5:23 pm

Updated: February 7, 2020 5:32 pm

Many Mainers who receive their cable and internet service from Spectrum lost those services on Friday, but it’s not clear if the Spectrum outages were tied to the icy rain that fell across the state throughout the day.

Spectrum announced on its Twitter account that service had been cut to its Maine customers, but the company did not immediately provide any details about what caused the outage or how many customers lost their service. The website Down Detector also received many reports from Maine of lost Spectrum service on Friday. Similar complaints also appeared to have come from elsewhere in the northeast.

About 10,000 Mainers were also without electricity late Friday afternoon. The power outages were heaviest in Cumberland and York counties, where about 6,100 and 1,200 customers were respectively out of power around 5 p.m. Friday, according to Central Maine Power. In total, the utility reported that 9,334 of its customers lacked power.

Emera Maine reported that 971 customers had lost power in its coverage area, with some of the greatest outages in the coastal Hancock County towns of Sedgwick and Brooklin.

