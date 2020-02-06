Maine Senate votes to override Janet Mills’ veto of sports-betting bill

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

AUGUSTA, Maine — By just one vote on Thursday, the Maine Senate overrode Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of a measure to legalize sports betting in the state after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 2018 decision, leaving it a House vote away from approval.

The bill, which passed last June, was a compromise that would have allowed betting for people 21 and older, taxing mobile and online betting revenue at 16 percent and taxing Maine-based facilities such as casinos and off-track betting parlors at a lower rate of 10 percent.

Casinos in Bangor and Oxford opposed the final version of the measure after they and off-track parlors argued betting should be tethered to brick-and-mortar facilities. Lawmakers faced heavy lobbying after Mills held onto the bill into this year and vetoed it last month, saying she was “unconvinced at this time” that Mainers wanted to expand gambling.

The Senate voted 20-10 to override the Democratic governor’s veto on Thursday, which was just enough to win the two-thirds majority needed in both chambers to enact the bill. It is expected to face a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta, one of only five Republicans voting to override the veto, referenced New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s statement that his state was “open for business” when he kicked off sports betting with a ceremonial bet in late December.

“Hopefully, Maine is still open for business as well,” he said.

Votes against the bill have come from lawmakers who favored tethering, opposed gambling expansion or represented areas with casinos. Making a moral argument, Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn, said she opposed the bill “to protect the spouses and partners and children” who will be affected by gambling expansion.

The gambling unit of the Maine State Police estimated the state could make up to $6.9 million in annual revenue under the measure, though that is likely low because it assumed a flat tax rate of 10 percent. New Hampshire saw wagering of $15.8 million in less than a month, according to the Boston Herald.