February 06, 2020
Jared Golden endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate who ‘doesn’t stand a chance’

Mary Altaffer | AP
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, speaks to reporters Sunday after a town hall meeting at the Dover City Hall in Dover, New Hampshire.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District told Politico he is endorsing Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic presidential race, recalling a conversation with a voter noting positive qualities that meant Bennet “doesn’t stand a chance” in what nearly amounted to a protest.

Bennet of Colorado will not be on the March 3 primary ballot in Maine and is registering at less than 1 percent in national polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics. He has campaigned heavily in New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primary and Golden is his first congressional endorser.

In a statement given to Politico and published on Thursday, Golden recalled a recent conversation with a voter who called Bennet “calm, thoughtful, honest and humble.” Golden said that person added, “In other words, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

“That’s the kind of cynicism too many of us have come to expect of our politics these days,” Golden said. “These qualities should be exactly the things we look for in a leader.”

It’s an unconventional move for Golden, a freshman who narrowly won a ranked-choice voting race to oust Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in 2018, that may signify a lack of interest in leveraging a position in national Democratic politics.

Golden represents a district won by President Donald Trump in 2016 and has shifted since then from a Democratic-leaning area to a Republican-leaning one. He was the only member of the House to split his December votes on impeaching Trump, backing Democrats’ abuse of power article while opposing a second one accusing Trump of obstructing Congress.

The Maine congressman faces a difficult re-election race in 2020, a presidential election year, with three Republicans vying in a June primary for the party’s nomination to face Golden in June. They are former state Sen. Eric Brakey, former state Rep. Dale Crafts and Adrienne Bennett, who was a spokeswoman for former Gov. Paul LePage.

 

Comments

