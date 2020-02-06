Jared Golden endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate who ‘doesn’t stand a chance’

Mary Altaffer | AP Mary Altaffer | AP

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District told Politico he is endorsing Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic presidential race, recalling a conversation with a voter noting positive qualities that meant Bennet “doesn’t stand a chance” in what nearly amounted to a protest.

Bennet of Colorado will not be on the March 3 primary ballot in Maine and is registering at less than 1 percent in national polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics. He has campaigned heavily in New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primary and Golden is his first congressional endorser.

In a statement given to Politico and published on Thursday, Golden recalled a recent conversation with a voter who called Bennet “calm, thoughtful, honest and humble.” Golden said that person added, “In other words, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

“That’s the kind of cynicism too many of us have come to expect of our politics these days,” Golden said. “These qualities should be exactly the things we look for in a leader.”

It’s an unconventional move for Golden, a freshman who narrowly won a ranked-choice voting race to oust Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin in 2018, that may signify a lack of interest in leveraging a position in national Democratic politics.

Golden represents a district won by President Donald Trump in 2016 and has shifted since then from a Democratic-leaning area to a Republican-leaning one. He was the only member of the House to split his December votes on impeaching Trump, backing Democrats’ abuse of power article while opposing a second one accusing Trump of obstructing Congress.

The Maine congressman faces a difficult re-election race in 2020, a presidential election year, with three Republicans vying in a June primary for the party’s nomination to face Golden in June. They are former state Sen. Eric Brakey, former state Rep. Dale Crafts and Adrienne Bennett, who was a spokeswoman for former Gov. Paul LePage.