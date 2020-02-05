High School Sports
February 05, 2020
Stormy forecast leads to altered schedules for Saturday’s cheerleading, wrestling championships

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Hermon High School cheering team is shown competing at the Class B North regional on Jan. 25. The Maine Principals' Association has changed the schedules for Saturday's cheering state championships and wrestling regionals because of the impending snowstorm.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

The forecast of an impending snowstorm on Thursday and Friday has led the Maine Principals’ Association to alter the starting times for the cheerleading and wrestling regional championship events scheduled for Saturday.

The MPA expressed concern about travel conditions for teams and fans, since many had planned to travel to the meet venues on Friday.

For Saturday’s cheering championships scheduled at the Augusta Civic Center, the competition for Classes B and C will have registration from noon to 1 p.m., warmups from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the competition set to begin at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The auditorium will then be cleared for the Classes D and A meet, which has registration from 4:30-5:30 p.m., warmups from 4:45-5:30 p.m. and a 6 p.m. start time for the competition. Awards will be presented at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s wrestling regionals are slated to be held as follows:

Class B North, at Caribou High School, weigh-ins at 10 a.m. and the meet starts at 11:15 a.m.

Class A North, at Oxford Hills High School in South Paris, and Class B South, at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, weigh-ins at 9 a.m. and meets at 10:15 a.m.

Class A South, at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, weigh-ins at 8 a.m. and the competition at 9:30 a.m.

 

