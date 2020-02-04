Dale Duff leaves 92.9 FM ‘The Ticket’ to join WHOU broadcast team

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 4, 2020 2:35 pm

Dale Duff began his long and impressive broadcasting career in 1974 at WHOU radio (100.1 FM) in his hometown of Houlton.

He has returned to WHOU, this time to work with the WHOU.live video streaming service to headline their sports coverage.

Fred Grant, the owner of Northern Maine Media Inc., the parent company of WHOU, confirmed Tuesday that Duff began his new duties on Saturday and is no longer employed by 92.9 FM The Ticket in Bangor, where he spent the past seven-plus years.

Duff had joined The Ticket in Brewer in November 2012 and hosted “The Morning Pitch” from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays until last August. At that point, he moved to a one-hour afternoon segment called the “Dale Duff Show.”

Prior to joining The Ticket, Duff, a veteran of 39 years in broadcasting, spent 19 years at WZON (AM 620) radio in Bangor. He previously worked 16 years as a reporter and sports anchor at WLBZ-TV (Channel 2) in Bangor.

WHOU started video streaming high school sports in 2012 and now has multiple crews around the state and carries approximately 250 high school events a year.

Grant is elated to have Duff join their team.

“Dale is so well-known in sports broadcasting with his depth of knowledge around the state,” Grant said. “We share the same philosophy toward high school sports. The games are about the schools and the students. He understands that importance. He makes sure everything is right for the broadcast to make sure the schools and the students get the accolades they should.”