Janet Mills proposes $127M spending plan that will frame legislative debate in 2020

Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 3, 2020 1:13 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills proposed a spending package of nearly $127 million on Monday, including $37 million in increased public education funding as part of the proposal that will define the Legislature’s agenda in a short, election-year session in 2020.

These kinds of supplemental budgets are common in even-numbered years, though Mills and her administration were coy whether such a proposal was coming in late 2019. The Democratic governor acknowledged it was coming in early January while giving few details. Parts of it were fleshed out over the course of last month, including in Mills’ State of the State speech.

The $126.6 million bottom line will be an issue for minority Republicans critical of the spending level of nearly $8 billion in the 2019 two-year budget. Materials provided by the governor’s office ahead of a Monday news conference showed the plan spends down a state surplus that has steadily grown, leaving $6 million in unallocated money through the next budget year.

The biggest item in the proposal is the increase in public education funding. It would lift the state’s share of essential education spending — split between Maine and municipalities — from nearly 51 percent to 52 percent, though it is still short of a never-met 55 percent statutory goal.

Mills would also add $20 million to the state’s rainy day fund and send $10 million to the Maine Department of Transportation. The latter agency is facing an annual shortfall of $232 million and rising costs have led it to pare back the number of jobs in its newest three-year work plan as a state task force negotiates a long-term funding solution.

Other highlights that emerged in the proposal were signaled in January, including 20 more caseworkers for the embattled child welfare system, $6.8 million more for the university and community college system and 10 more state troopers plus four state police sergeants.

The initiatives in the spending package will be considered by legislative panels and go to the budget panel for reworking and ultimate approval. It is likely to go up for final votes in the Democratic-led chambers by spring and will need two-thirds support in both to take effect.