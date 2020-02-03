Teen seriously injured in Franklin County crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 3, 2020 8:28 am

A teen from Phillips was seriously injured Sunday morning when the truck she was driving hit an oncoming vehicle.

Deirdre O’Neil, 17, was driving a truck about 10:30 a.m. when she was unable to stop on a steep, icy driveway and hit an oncoming vehicle on Weld Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

O’Neil was flown to a Portland hospital, and information about her condition wasn’t immediately available.

O’Neil’s brother, Jackson, was a passenger in the truck. He complained of some pain but was not transported to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The other car in the crash had five people inside — the driver, Leslie Janarelli-Norton of New Portland; her husband, Noah Fecteau; and three children, ages 6, 7 and 9.

Maine State Police reconstructed the crash.