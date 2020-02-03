Auburn man fatally shot during ‘armed confrontation’ with police

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

February 3, 2020

A man was fatally shot in Minot on Sunday night during an “armed confrontation” with police officers.

Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies and Mechanic Falls police officers were on the lookout Sunday for a Jeep Wrangler driven by 44-year-old Jason Gora of Auburn, who had been reported missing and was said to be in a “compromised state of mind,” according to William Gagne, the chief deputy of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Gora was located about 8 p.m. driving on Minot Avenue in Auburn. When deputies attempted to stop him, Gora allegedly refused to stop and then led police on a chase into Minot, Gagne said.

A Mechanic Falls police officer, Sgt. Alfred Daigle, had stopped in the Minot Post Office parking lot to assist when Gora drove across the centerline and collided with Daigle’s cruiser, totalling it, according to Gagne.

“Mr. Gora got out of his vehicle and engaged officers in an armed confrontation,” Gagne said.

Gora was then fatally shot and died at the scene, Gagne said.

Androscoggin County sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Guay, Deputy Matthew Noyes and Deputy Darian Nadeau and Daigle of the Mechanic Falls Police Department were all placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure when any police officers in the state use deadly force.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure.

In its more than 100 reviews of police use of deadly force since 1990, the attorney general’s office has never found that an officer was not justified in the use of deadly force.