Duo charged with Essex Street man’s death plead not guilty to murder and arson

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 3, 2020 2:45 pm

The two men charged in the slaying of a Bangor man in his Essex Street home on Nov. 1 pleaded not guilty Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to one count each of intentional or knowing murder and arson.

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 30, of Old Town, and Cote Choneska, 40, of Veazie were arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly slaying Berton Conley, 59, then setting his home on fire.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson ordered that the two continue to be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

A trial date has not been set.

Police were called to 258 Essex St. at about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 1. Firefighters located a fire in the kitchen and found Conley unconscious inside the smoke-filled house.

Conley was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide. The cause of death has not been released.

Both defendants have criminal histories, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification.

Choneska was sentenced in 1998 to 30 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended for manslaughter in the shooting of a Clifton store owner six times the previous year. The owner survived, but was left partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Choneska was released from Mountain View Correctional Facility on Dec. 24, 2012, according to the Maine Department of Corrections. He completed probation last year.

Johnson has a longer but less violent criminal history that dates back to 2005, when he was a juvenile. His convictions include drunken driving, drug trafficking, criminal mischief and violations of bail and probation conditions. The longest sentence imposed on Johnson was 30 months in prison with all but six months suspended and two years of probation on a drug trafficking charge in 2017. He was on probation for that crime when he allegedly killed Conley. His probation, which began on May 12, 2018, was scheduled to be completed in August 2020.

If convicted of murder, Johnson and Choneska face between 25 years to life in prison. They face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of arson.