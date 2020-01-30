Men charged in Essex Street homicide indicted for murder and arson

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• January 30, 2020 4:31 pm

The two men charged in the slaying of a Bangor man in his Essex Street home on Nov. 1 were indicted Thursday on one count each of intentional or knowing murder and arson by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 30, of Old Town, and Cote Choneska, 40, of Veazie were arrested Dec. 4. They are being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Neither an arraignment date nor a trial date have been set.

The affidavits were sealed by Superior Court Justice William Anderson at the defendants’ first court appearances on Dec. 6.

Police were called to 258 Essex St. at about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 1. Firefighters located a fire in the kitchen and found Conley unconscious inside the smoke-filled house.

Conley was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner determined the manner of death was a homicide. The cause of death has not been released.

Both defendants have criminal histories, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification.

Choneska was sentenced in 1998 to 30 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended for shooting a Clifton store owner six times the previous year. He, his brother Tolbert Choneska, then 19, and his cousin, Travis Murphy, then 18, robbed the Clifton Variety Store on March 20, 1997. Tolbert Choneska and Murphy each were sentenced to five years in prison.

The owner survived, but was left partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

All three teens pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the robbery.

Choneska was released from Mountain View Correctional Facility on Dec. 24, 2012, according to the Maine Department of Corrections. He completed probation earlier this year.

Choneska grew up in the Passamaquoddy community of Pleasant Point in Washington County but spent much of his life in foster care and at the Maine Youth Center in South Portland, which is now called Long Creek Youth Development Center.

In 2007, while an inmate at the Maine State Prison, Choneska and other Native American inmates sued the Department of Corrections alleging that they had been illegally denied a sweat lodge, powwows, ceremonial foods and ceremonial music. Although the lawsuit was dismissed on legal technicalities, the following year the department accommodated the religious needs of Native American inmates.

Johnson has a longer but less violent criminal history that dates back to 2005, when he was a juvenile. His convictions include drunken driving, drug trafficking, criminal mischief and violations of bail and probation conditions. The longest sentence imposed on Johnson was 30 months in prison with all but six months suspended and two years of probation on a drug trafficking charge in 2017. He was on probation for that crime when he allegedly killed Conley. His probation, which began on May 12, 2018, was scheduled to be completed in August 2020.

If convicted of murder, Johnson and Choneska face between 25 years to life in prison. They face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of arson.

An indictment is a finding that there is enough evidence to bring a case to trial. It is not a finding of guilt.