Bangor man’s death ruled a homicide, police say

The death of a man who was found in his burning Bangor home on Friday has been ruled a homicide.

Firefighters pulled Berton Conley, 59, out of his Essex Street home and brought him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted over the weekend at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to police.

The fire marshal’s office determined the fire at Conley’s home was “incendiary in nature.” The fire was in the kitchen.

Anyone with information about Conley’s activities and whereabouts on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 can call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7382, ext. 5.