Susan Collins is disappointed the Senate voted against calling impeachment witnesses

• February 2, 2020 10:33 am

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she is disappointed that the Senate has voted against calling its own witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Collins and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah were the only two Republicans to break ranks and side with Democrats in the failed effort to call witnesses. Collins said she still has many questions about the role of many current and former officials in the attempt by the president to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. And now she will have to rely on the record compiled by the House to decide whether to vote to remove him from office.

“Since that motion narrowly failed, I will now have to make a decision based on the record before me,” she said.

Collins said she plans to address the Senate and outline how she will vote on the articles of impeachment and why.

“In the end, I have to do what I think is right. That has always been my approach to the job and always will be,” Collins said.

