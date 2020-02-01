UMaine men’s hockey team completes weekend sweep of Merrimack

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

February 1, 2020

The University of Maine received second-period goals 5:05 apart from Mitch Fossier and A.J. Drobot on Saturday night as the Black Bears completed a Hockey East sweep of Merrimack College with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for UMaine (14-9-4 overall, 8-7-2 AE) which is now 8-0-2 at Alfond Arena this season.

UMaine junior defenseman Cam Spicer scored his first career goal in the first period to provide the Black Bears with a 1-0 lead.

Mac Welsher’s power-play goal tied it 1:08 into the second period before Fossier broke the tie at the 10:34 mark off a 3-on-1 and Drobot expanded the lead 6:05 later.

Zach Uens scored on the power play 38 seconds into the third period for Merrimack (6-18-3, 4-10-3 HE) but the Black Bears hung on to extend their winning streak to four games.

Fossier snapped a 1-1 tie at the 10:34 mark off a 3-on-1 as he took a pass from Tim Doherty, pulled the puck around goalie Jere Huhtamaa and deposited a backhander into the empty net.

Drobot made it 3-1 when he took a pass from Eduards Tralmaks behind the net and tucked the puck inside the near post from point-blank range as he burst out front from behind the net.

Uens made it 3-2 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle but Swayman preserved the win with a save with his stick along the ice off Sami Tavernier, who made a scintilating rush and broke in alone on him with a minute left.

Spicer’s goal came against the run of play and he was the beneficiary of a fortuitous bounce.

Spicer took a wrist shot from the midpoint that hit a Warrior and deflected past Huhtama, who tried desperately to get his glove on the floating puck.

Tralmaks and Drobot picked up assists on the goal.

Welsher tied it with a wraparound 1:08 into the second period.

All four Merrimack goals on the weekend came on the power play.

Huhtamaa finished with 25 stops.