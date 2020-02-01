Dexter wins 1st PVC wrestling championship since 2010

Pixabay image | BDN Pixabay image | BDN

February 1, 2020

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Dexter Tigers dominated the middle and upper weight classes Saturday to capture their first Penobscot Valley Conference wrestling championship since 2010 at Parady Gymnasium.

Coach Andrew Levensalor’s club won five individual titles and added one runner-up finish in the seven weight classes from 145 pounds through 220 pounds to total 162 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Four-time defending champion Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft was third in the 14-school field with 112 points, followed by Bucksport (98), Piscataquis of Guilford (70), Ellsworth (55), Mount Desert Island (52), Caribou (50), Washington Academy of East Machias (36), Penobscot Valley of Howland (28), Old Town (25), John Bapst of Bangor (24), Calais (17) and Hermon (16).

Dexter’s championship run began when Justin Wing outlasted previously undefeated Mattanawcook freshman Isaac Hainer 5-3 in the 145-pound title match.

Other Dexter champions were Nathan Schobel at 152 pounds, Gage Stone (160), Gus Irwin (195) and Eric Bennett (220).

The Tigers also got second-place finishes from Ethan Milliken at 106 pounds and Logan Perkins at 182.

Other individual champions were Deegan Tidswell (106 pounds), Clyde Carr (120) and Jackson Sutherland, (138) all of Mattanawcook; Kaleb Nightengale of Bucksport at 113, Rico Ayala of Foxcroft (126), Landon St. Peter of John Bapst (132), Jacob Nadeau of Piscataquis (170), Ethan Harkins of MDI (182) and Joseph Tuulima of Penobscot Valley (285).

Levensalor was named the PVC coach of the year.