Dawe sparks UMaine men’s hockey team past Merrimack

Larry Mahoney | BDN Larry Mahoney | BDN

• January 31, 2020 10:39 pm

Kevin Hock entered Friday night’s Hockey East game against Merrimack looking for his first collegiate point in his 26th career game.

With the University of Maine holding a tenuous one-goal lead in the third period, the junior right wing fed Sam Rennaker for a breakaway goal and scored on a 2-on-1 off a Rennaker feed as the Black Bears posted a 6-2 victory at Alfond Arena in Orono.

UMaine improved to 13-9-4 overall and 7-7-2 in Hockey East while Merrimack, with 12 freshmen in the lineup, fell to 6-17-3 and 4-9-3.

Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Black Bears and Troy Kobryn had 27 stops for Merrimack.

The Black Bears built a pair of two-goal leads but the Warriors used power-play goals to cut the lead in half on two occasions.

Adam Dawe and Tim Doherty staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead before Ben Brar pulled one back with the man advantage courtesy of a fortunate bounce off the Zamboni entrance that landed on the stick of Ben Brar.

Dawe made it 3-1 6:32 into the second period but Sami Tavernier answered on the power play with 42 seconds left in the period.

Dawe received a five-minute major and game misconduct with nine seconds left in the middle period after being checked from behind into the boards by Zach Vinnell.

There was no call on the play and Dawe, who has had concussion issues, went after Vinnell and was assessed a contact-to-the-head major.

UMaine killed off the major and the goals by Rennaker and Hock followed by an empty-net goal by Eduards Tralmaks iced it.

Dawe had opened the scoring when he took a pass from Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup in front of the net, calmly skated to his right and outwaited Kobryn before flipping it past the prone goalie.

It was his sixth goal of the season but just his first even-strength goal.

Doherty scored his 13th and his sixth in six games when he followed up a pair of shots by Mitch Fossier and Eduards Tralmaks with a rising wrist shot from the slot.

Brar beat Swayman with a wrist shot past the goalie’s stick side after a dump-in hit the Zamboni entrance and took a diagonal route to his stick.

Dawe made it 3-1 in the second period when he swatted a puck out of the air past Kobryn after Schmidt-Svejstrup got the puck to the net front.

Tavernier scored with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle to make it 3-2