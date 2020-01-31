Saturday, February 1, 2020: A full and fair trial, Trump’s mirror image, an impeachment mess

• January 31, 2020 2:56 pm

A full and fair trial

Donald Trump seems to lack a moral compass and intellectual curiosity. He demands obeisance and revels in flattery. He divides us rather than uniting us. He has a volatile temperament and breeds hatred and fear. He seems to care little for the law, the Constitution, or the norms of our democracy. Thus, he is a danger to our society, our national security, our environment and our international relations.

Our founders made it clear that in our government by and for the people no president has absolute power, yet Trump challenges the checks and balances in the Constitution. The impeachment process was designed expressly to protect us from a president like Trump. In their hearts, surely most senators know these things.

Senators have the sole power to remove the president. Why do they apparently fear him more than they fear freeing us from him? Why do they allow him to ignore our laws and our Constitution and usurp their power? We have deserved a full and fair trial, including witnesses. We have deserved a Senate that stands for what is right, not what is politically expedient. Only conviction in the Senate ensures that Trump will no longer be able to trample our Constitution and our values.

Susan Conard

Northport

Trump’s mirror image

President Trump has never misrepresented who he is: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters,” he has boasted.

Unlike the decaying image of Dorian Gray hidden in the attic in Oscar Wilde’s novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” every aspect of Trump’s corruption and decay is on full display for the Senate and American people to witness. My greatest fear is that in our unwillingness to challenge his degrading and shameless lies, we become his mirror image, unrecognizable even to ourselves.

In her Declaration of Conscience, in response to Joseph McCarthy’s unprincipled demagoguery, Margaret Chase Smith wrote, “But I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry and Smear. I doubt if the Republican Party could do so, simply because I don’t believe the American people will uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interest.”

Joanna Young

Bangor

An impeachment mess

I would love to ask Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer a question. I cannot, so I will ask the editors of the BDN the question: Do they believe that I am stupid?

I believe this impeachment is all about weakening the president so that he can be beaten by a very weak group of Democratic candidates, and about damaging senators like Sen. Susan Collins so that Democrats can reclaim the Senate.

This is a purely political stunt, which is exactly what concerned the framers of the Constitution about this process. That is why it takes a two-thirds majority to convict.

Democrats need to get rid of good senators like Sen. Susan Collins to get a majority. I say “good senator” in reference to Collins because, at any given point in time, one group or another is angry with her. Sometimes it is conservatives, and others it is liberals. This indicates she votes for what she feels is best for the country and not necessarily what is best politically. I have at times been very upset with her, but on reflection had confidence that she had information I did not. If we lose Collins as a result of this sham, it will be a shame and a stain on our state.

So just why are Democrats forcing this charade on the country? I think it is because they are scared to death of Donald Trump, and see no other way of beating him. That does not warrant this mess that the Democrats and the liberal media like the BDN seem so intent on fostering upon the people of this country.

Bob Mercer

Bucksport