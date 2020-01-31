Hundreds of employees to lose jobs as Farmingdale nonprofit closes

Courtesy of CBS 13 Courtesy of CBS 13

• January 31, 2020 9:38 am

FARMINGDALE, Maine — A nonprofit agency in Farmingdale, that provides home care services to hundreds of Mainers, is closing.

About 365 “Home Care for Maine” employees, who give in-home care to almost 600 older adults in every county in the state, will lose their jobs.

The agency blames increasing financial challenges, new government mandates, a shortage of workers and low MaineCare rate adjustments.

An attorney for the non-profit says the state needs to change the way they reimburse non-profits which provide health care in rural parts of the state.

“We’ve really got to think about how we do a better job to support this service, because if we don’t, we are in a lot more trouble than we are in already,” Home Care for Maine Attorney Newell Auger said.

Auger says he’s confident they’ll be able to find home health care jobs for their employees, but he says he’s much more worried about what will happen to their patients.