The 2020 moose permit lottery is now open

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• January 29, 2020 10:22 am

Hunters looking to head out on the hunt of a lifetime this fall can get started on the groundwork today: The state is now accepting applications in its moose permit lottery.

The exact number of permits that will be available has not yet been determined by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife staffers, but prospective hunters are invited to apply via the internet for the popular drawing. In 2019 a total of 2,820 moose permits were allotted.

Entrants can select which season they’d accept a permit in, and list their prefered Wildlife Management Districts in order. The deadline for entry in the lottery is May 14 at 11:59 p.m. The lottery drawing will be held June 13 at Sky Lodge in Jackman.

Maine’s modern moose hunt began on an experimental basis in 1980. After a one-year hiatus to study the results, the hunt returned in 1982 and has remained an annual event ever since.